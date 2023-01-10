State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $34,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

