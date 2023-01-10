State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $36,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.61. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.34.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
