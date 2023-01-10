Spinnaker Trust Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,428 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

