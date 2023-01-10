Spinnaker Trust Sells 625 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

