SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.