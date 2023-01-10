The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Allstate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Allstate by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

