Sepio Capital LP Invests $2.40 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

