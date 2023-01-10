Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

NYSE DG opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.92.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

