Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9 %

ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

