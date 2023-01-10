EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 303 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

