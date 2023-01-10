Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.
In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
