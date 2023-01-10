Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Biocept Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.57 on Friday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

