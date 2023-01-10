Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

