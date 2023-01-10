Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,486 shares of company stock valued at $26,203,499. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

