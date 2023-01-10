Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

DD stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

