Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $179,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

