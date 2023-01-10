Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 66 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.29.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

