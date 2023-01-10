D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 970 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

PG stock opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $362.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

