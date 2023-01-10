Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Visa by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $411.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average of $202.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

