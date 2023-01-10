DMG Group LLC Acquires 115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.5% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $362.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

