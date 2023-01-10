Key Financial Inc Has $285,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.