Key Financial Inc Buys 49 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 39,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 216,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,187,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 169.6% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $210.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

