Key Financial Inc Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

