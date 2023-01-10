iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000.

IJH opened at $248.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $282.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

