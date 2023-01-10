State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after buying an additional 194,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI stock opened at $260.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

