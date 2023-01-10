State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $23.60 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $183.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,892,216.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,892,216.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,972,119.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $81,117,386 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.