Aspiriant LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $67.49 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.43.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

