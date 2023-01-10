Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,030 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

