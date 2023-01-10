Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $33,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 51,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

