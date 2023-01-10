State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $29.19 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.06. The company has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $349.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

