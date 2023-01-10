Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $31,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $172.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

