Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $31,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.6 %

CL stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

