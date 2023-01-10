State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $32.44 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $32,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $205.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

