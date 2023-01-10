State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $33.23 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

