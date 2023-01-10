Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

