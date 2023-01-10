Spinnaker Trust Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

