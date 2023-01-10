Spinnaker Trust Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTI stock opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

