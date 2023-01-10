Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,670,000 after acquiring an additional 115,681 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $328.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

