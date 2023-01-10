Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

