Sepio Capital LP Acquires 16,252 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after acquiring an additional 913,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 880,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.2 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.