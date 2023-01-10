Sepio Capital LP Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,763.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,542.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,331.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,822.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

