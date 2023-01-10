Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

