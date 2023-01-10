AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,578.81.

AZO stock opened at $2,441.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,465.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,298.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,337. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

