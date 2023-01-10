Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

