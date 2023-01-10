Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

