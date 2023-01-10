The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 214,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 126.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 109,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 67.8% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
