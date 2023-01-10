Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $831,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

