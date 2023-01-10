FY2023 Earnings Estimate for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American International Group in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIG stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.