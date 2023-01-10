Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger



Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

