Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

ROBT opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

